Irondequoit Democratic Committee postpones designating candidate for town supervisor

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – The Irondequoit Democratic Committee is postponing picking a candidate for town board and supervisor amid sexual harassment accusations against the current supervisor Andre Evans.

News10NBC’s Marsha Augustin was at Thursday night’s packed meeting at the Skyview Community Center, where it was clear that Evans was the reason for the delay. Monroe County Democratic Committee Chairman Stephen Devay says these meetings typically happen throughout the month of January to designate candidates for all of the positions that are up, but something very unusual took place.

“IDC made the decision to postpone the nomination, designation I should say, for supervisor and the town board candidates,” Devay said.

The motion to postpone passed 53 to 19. Devay explained why.

“Based on the motion and some of the happenings around I think there’s a lot of questions and information that people want to make the best decision that they can,” he said.

Devay is referring to accusations of sexual harassment for current Town Supervisor Andre Evans, who previously said he would not resign and will run for reelection this November. Evans was at the meeting but did not want to comment.

Marsha Augustin, News10NBC: “Many have been calling for Mr. Evans to step down to you believe that he should?”

Stephen Devay: “I think that it’s very difficult to continue to lead, especially after reading the report and the environment that was created. The town board calling on his resignation also means that there’s been a loss of the partnerships that he needs there so I do think it would be wise for him to step down.”

So what’s next and how long will designations be postponed?

“How long it’s postponed is really up to IDC at this point,” Devay said. “We’re going to move forward with the designation process for the rest of the positions for the rest of the county so the rest of the towns can have designated candidates. We’ll work with IDC to figure out the details of what their process is going to look like next.”

