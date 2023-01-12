Irondequoit DMV is rescheduling all appointments after equipment failure

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — The DMV branch in Irondequoit is rescheduling all appointments on Wednesday because of state equipment failure, says Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo.

The Irondequoit DMV is unable to process transactions and there’s no estimated time for when the issues will be fixed.

🚨🚨 Due to State equipment failures, we cannot process transactions at the Irondequoit DMV. We do not have a current ETA for a resolution, all appointments will need to be rescheduled. Our other 3 branches are still open & always accepting walk-ins! #ROC https://t.co/jDsNxvt3qW — Jamie Romeo (@RomeohRomeo) January 12, 2023

All other three county DMV branches are still open and are accepting walk-ins. Here is the information on hours for the Henrietta, Rochester, and Greece locations