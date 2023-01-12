Irondequoit DMV is rescheduling all appointments after equipment failure
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — The DMV branch in Irondequoit is rescheduling all appointments on Wednesday because of state equipment failure, says Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo.
The Irondequoit DMV is unable to process transactions and there’s no estimated time for when the issues will be fixed.
All other three county DMV branches are still open and are accepting walk-ins. Here is the information on hours for the Henrietta, Rochester, and Greece locations