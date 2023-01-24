Federal judge rejects racial discrimination lawsuit against Town of Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — The Town of Irondequoit is facing a racial discrimination lawsuit and two town council members have been dismissed.

Irondequoit Town Councilmember Patrina Freeman filed the suit last year. She alleged racial discrimination over a town committee called the Irondequoit Commission Advancing Racial Equity (ICARE).

A federal judge rejected the case. Town councilman John Perticone was named in the lawsuit. He’s calling for Freeman to resign.

Freeman also accused Town Supervisor Rory Fitzpatrick of breaking her wrist after slamming a door on her arm. She was censured by the board in November.

Nate McMurray, the lawyer for Freeman said:

“It’s disappointing that the judge failed to focus on the treatment of Ms. Freeman and instead focused on the standing of an organization that Ms. freeman helped lead, ICARE, which was designed to combat racial injustice.”