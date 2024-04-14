Irondequoit family raises awareness of rare brittle bone disease

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER – Alle Shea Collazo was born on April 14, 2009, with a severe form of the brittle bone disease known as Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI). At birth Alle was born with a broken arm, legs, wrist, ribs and fractured skull; the doctors did not expect Alle to live past the night, but Alle bravely fought for five weeks. On May 21, 2009 Alle died.

Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI) is a rare genetic bone disease characterized by fragile bones that break easily. Compared to healthy bones, the bones of a child with OI are like chalk. Diapering, dressing, or even the simple act of hugging the child can cause a fracture.

On Sunday the Collazo family held their annual fundraiser at the Webster’s Uno Pizzeria & Grill to support the work of the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation, a national voluntary health organization located in Gaithersburg, MD. The Collazo’s also send care packages to children with OI all over the world.

100% of the money raised goes to the OI Foundation. In 15 years, the Collazo’s raised over $84,000.00

Donate here.