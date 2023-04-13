Police respond after ‘accidental lockdown’ at Irondequoit High, Dake Junior High

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – The West Irondequoit School District is asking parents to be patient when picking up their children Thursday.

Irondequoit High and adjacent Dake Junior High went into lockdown shortly before 2:30 p.m. According to the district, the lockdown was accidentally triggered at the junior high. Per protocol, Irondequoit Police responded.

The lockdown was lifted at 2:42 p.m.

Irondequoit Police respond to the campus on Cooper Road. (Photo: Bret Vetter/WHEC)

Students will not be dismissed until police have checked the entire building, according to the district.

News10NBC has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as they become available.