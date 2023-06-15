Irondequoit hosts flag retirement ceremony on Flag Day

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — The Town of Irondequoit hosted a flag retirement ceremony on Wednesday’s Flag Day.

Flag Day commemorates the adoption of the American Flag on June 14 at 1777. The Bay Waters District Boys Scouts of America and Irondequoit American Legion Post 134 were on hand to help out.

“Our flag itself is just a piece of cloth but it represents the ideals of our country and paying respect to the flag is saying that we represent the ideas of liberty, of individual choice, of freedom,” said Richard Butler, Master of Ceremonies.

As part of the ceremony, the old flag was burned respectfully and a new one was raised over the town.