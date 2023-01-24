Irondequoit librarian headed to Iditarod in Alaska

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A local school librarian will participate in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Alaska. Julianne Westrich is with the West Irondequoit School District and was chosen as this year’s “Teacher on the Trail.”

Westrich said that she’s honored to embark on the adventure of a lifetime. “The people who are doing this race are the Olympic athletes of their sport, I mean they are the best of the best and spend their lives training. I am simply an observer, kind of finding ways to make sure that teachers who want to use the race or are interested in using the race, have all of the resources and information they need.”

The race starts March 3.