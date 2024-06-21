Irondequoit man facing charges for allegedly 3D printing illegal devices that make guns fully automatic

Berkeley Brean News10NBC

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – One of the most dangerous additions to a gun is called a switch. It’s the size of a die and turns a semi-automatic gun into a fully automatic gun.

Aaryn Newland from Irondequoit was just arrested for allegedly making switches with a 3D printer. The ATF and Irondequoit Police started investigating Newland after they got a tip from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office three months ago that Newland was ordering gun parts on eBay.

In late May, Newland was pulled over by Rochester Police with a loaded, blue, plastic gun. Then on Tuesday, the ATF searched Newland’s house with a warrant and found 15 switches made using a 3D printer. The complaint says switches “convert the firearms to fully automatic.” They’re also known as auto-sears.

Two years ago, News10NBC Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean got a demonstration by ATF Special Agent Sean Martineck on what those switches or auto-sears do to a semi-automatic gun.

Berkeley Brean, News10NBC: “What do you think our viewers are going to think about what they just saw?”

Sean Martineck, Special Agent, ATF: “How dangerous those are. How dangerous an auto sear in a gun that is already dangerous, how it just takes it to another level.”

Berkeley Brean: “The law would consider yourself as possessing a machine gun.”

Sean Martineck: “Yes.”

Berkeley Brean: “Wow.”

Newland was in federal court Friday afternoon. His lawyer asked for a delay until July 1, and the court agreed. Newland was wearing a Livingston County Jail outfit in part because it’s a federal case.

There are no circumstances when those switches are legal. Just having the device is considered having a machine gun.

