Irondequoit musician paralyzed in crash continues making progress

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – Some inspiring news just in time for Christmas.

Musician Katy Eberts shared a video on Facebook Saturday of her walking and getting into a car on her own.

Eberts, of Irondequoit, was paralyzed in a crash back in July.

Eberts is a keyboardist and singer for local Fleetwood Mac tribute band The Seven Wonders. The band was on their way to Syracuse when their car went off the Thruway.

Three of them were hurt. Eberts’ injuries were the most serious.

This is the first time she’s been in her car since the day of the crash. Last month, she shared a video of her walking 20 steps.



