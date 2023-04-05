Irondequoit opens seed library for gardeners

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Irondequoit has a new feature at its library.

But books aren’t for the borrowing. Seeds are.

At the Irondequoit Public Library on Titus Avenue, people can borrow seeds for plants that can be used in community and home gardens.

The goal is to encourage people to cultivate seeds and then return them to the library so others can use them.

“Probably the most important part of this is the ongoing outreach and education that we have,” Kimie Romeo, Irondequoit T own Board member, said. “So people can start to understand where food comes from how gardens work, getting in the soil, germinating those seeds.”

The seed library will also offer classes from Cornell University on topics like gardening, cultivation, and even cooking.