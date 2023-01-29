Irondequoit PD investigating “concerning materials” distributed in town

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – The Irondequoit Police Department sent out a press release on Sunday evening saying that they had been made aware of “concerning materials” on flyers that were distributed in the Laurelton area of town. The press release did not say what was on the flyers, but that police are investigating who put them out and why.

“The Irondequoit Police Department believes in the equality of all persons and rejects any agenda that disparages anyone based on race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, veteran status, or any other factor that makes us all individually who we are,” said Police Chief Mark A. Jesske.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call 911 and ask for an on-duty IPD supervisor or email the department at police@irondequoit.gov.

“This is an unfortunate incident that the Town, as well as our Police Department, takes very seriously,” said Irondequoit Town Supervisor Rory Fitzpatrick. “This is very disturbing. Irondequoit is proud of the diverse makeup of our Town. We welcome people from all walks of life and value their voices.”