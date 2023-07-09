Irondequoit Police combat off-road vehicles with new squad ATVs

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – Irondequoit Police are taking going after ATV-riders to a new level by purchasing two squad ATVs for year round patrol.

The squad ATVs are scheduled to hit the road later this July to make it easier for officers to catch anyone using an ATV on the street.

Irondequoit Police Chief Scott Peters said that having squad ATVs on the road later this month is all part of the department’s commitment to keep all terrain vehicles off of the streets and out of neighborhoods.

“It’s been building over the last few years, and I think more and more social media gets in it, and I don’t think there was been any enforcement, and I think people are feeling emboldened,” Peters said.

Chief Peters credits the support of local officials for his department being able to take a year-round approach to stop the problem.

“All thanks go to the Town Supervisor and the Town Board. We immediately came up with a need, and they found the money quickly, and realized that this is going to be an all-season option for us,” Peters said.

Each ATV cost $30K.

It’s a response that neighbors like Ellien Masceri says she has been waiting for.

“You drive down the road, there they are. They are not going to move out your way. It’s scary.”

Pulling into Irondequoit Police Headquarters on Saturday, Masceri said she is thrilled the department is responding to what the community has been asking for.

“Ya, just wanted to look at it because I’m so happy that we got this,” Masceri said.