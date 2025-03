IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — The Irondequoit Police Department said they are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen on Feb. 25, 2025.

Peyton Hicks is described as 5 feet tall with brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing black pajamas and puffer jacket, carrying a pink umbrella and is believed to be somewhere in the Rochester area police said.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact their office.