Irondequoit Police: Man swims across Genesee River during chase

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Irondequoit Police went on an unusual chase on Wednesday morning. Police say 27-year-old Jeremiah Torres sped away from officers on a motorcycle and eventually jumped into the Genesee River to try to escape.

Officers say Torres, who is currently on parole, traveled down Lakeshore Boulevard before ditching the bike and jumped into the river. Officers say he swam across the river to the Charlotte Pier, where officers were waiting for him.

Torres is facing multiple traffic charges including reckless endangerment. He was released while he awaits a court appearance.