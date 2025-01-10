Irondequoit Police shoot and kill dog that got loose from animal control van

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — News10NBC is working to learn why Irondequoit Police shot and killed a dog in a neighborhood on Friday morning.

Our photojournalist was at the scene on Strathmore Circle off Norton Street when it happened. You can watch it in the YouTube video in this story. Warning, some people may find the video disturbing.

When our photojournalist got there around 11 p.m., the dog was inside a parked car. The dog was taken from the car into an Irondequoit Animal Control van parked across the street. When the dog appeared to get loose, an officer pulled the gun out and shot seven times.

Our photojournalist saw an animal control officer being checked out by EMTs. The Irondequoit Police chief said he will release more information on Friday afternoon.