Irondequoit proposes third Starbucks in one mile

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — The Town of Irondequoit is planning a third Starbucks in one mile.

The new one is planned to take the place of the former Abbott’s Ice Cream Shack at the corner of East Ridge and Culver roads. The other two are just a three-minute drive. They’re both on North Goodman between East Ridge and Route 104.

At Monday night’s town board meeting, members discussed demolishing the old Abbott’s to make room for a new 1,300-square-foot building with outdoor seating. All town board members present voted in favor of the plan. A final vote is set for December.