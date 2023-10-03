Irondequoit recognized as Climate Smart Community

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Irondequoit has been certified as a Climate Smart Community by New York State.

The state program recognizes towns that have met economic, social, and environmental challenges posed by climate change. During the third quarter of the Climate Smart Communities program, the state recognized 23 local governments that met criteria, the largest number of certified communities from any round in the program’s history.

The first step to becoming a Climate Smart Community is to pledge to reduce emissions and adapt to climate change threats like flooding, heat waves, and storms. So far 392 local governments have adopted the Climate Smart Communities pledge since the program began in 2009.