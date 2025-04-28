Irondequoit residents divided over proposed ban on short-term rentals like Airbnb

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – A proposed amendment in Irondequoit that would ban rentals for less than 29 days, such as Airbnb or Vrbo, was recently discussed at a town board meeting. News10NBC attended the meeting to gather reactions from local residents.

Mark Halldow, a homeowner on Schnackel Drive, expressed concerns about the impact of short-term rentals in the area. “So they [guests] all come down there, they all park there, they all hang out all night long. They have parties, they have the fire pit, they have a hot tub. They have all that stuff going,” Halldow said while speaking at the podium at the Irondequoit Town Board meeting Tuesday night.

Halldow and other neighbors raised concerns about other issues such as trespassing and heavy traffic on their narrow road, which they say could hinder access for first responders and garbage trucks.

“The neighborhood is a different neighborhood than it was before,” Halldow said.

However, some residents supported short-term rentals. Miranda Murphy, a new homeowner living across the street from Halldow, said her rental helps her financially. “We all know how hard it is for younger millennials, and Gen Z is to purchase their first home, and short term renting has allowed me to purchase my first home,” Murphy said, also at the town hall.

Murphy added, “Our Airbnb doesn’t make us rich. It just helps us make ends meet in Irondequoit. You have the Holiday Inn Express and the Hampton Inn for the visitors to the town – and we have many. Ask yourself if those are the accommodations you want our beautiful town to be associated with.”

The Irondequoit town board voted to table the issue until their next meeting in May.

