Irondequoit residents oppose charter school moving to the town

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Some Irondequoit residents are opposed to the possibility of a charter school moving to the town.

People spoke out about it at the Irondequoit Town Board meeting on Tuesday night. The University Preparatory Charter School for young men wants to relocate to a property on East Ridge Road in the town.

School officials say they’re outgrowing their Lake Avenue location but some people in Irondequoit are opposed to the plan.

“My home is the closest to the property and I will be the most impacted by the relocation of the school there,” said one town resident. “The building is 30 feet from our property line and are planning it directly across the street from our driveway. I live so close to the building that traffic and noise generated by a school will significantly impact my quality of life and the value of my house.”

“It is not a suitable property for a population of this size,” said another resident.

School and town officials say the new location would likely increase enrollment. The board has yet to make a final decision on the proposal.