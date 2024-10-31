Irondequoit street turns into Halloween central every year

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – On any other day of the year, Somershire Drive, with its tree-lined sidewalks, is one of the prettiest streets in Rochester.

It gets even prettier in autumn, when the leaves change color and start to fall.

But when Halloween rolls around, Somershire Drive turns fun – and a little spooky.

On Thursday, you can find a hearse parked in one driveway. Down the street, the Metcalfes transformed their home into the North Pole – complete with Christmas music and costumes.

News10NBC investigative reporter Jennifer Lewke even got in on the fun.

Take a look:

Traditionally, the folks who live on Somershire Drive gets lots of trick-or-treaters, and with this being the warmest Halloween since 1971, they could set a record of their own.