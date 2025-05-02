Irondequoit supervisor Andrae Evans files suit to get back on ballot

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Irondequoit Town Supervisor Andrae Evans has filed a lawsuit against the Monroe County Board of Elections in an effort to get back on the ballot.

Evans needed 500 petition signatures to qualify for the primary ballot, but some of the signatures he submitted were invalidated. The lawsuit claims that the petition included 617 signatures that are sufficient and valid.

Evans has been censured twice following an investigation into sexual harassment and retaliation. He denies the sexual harassment allegations against him.

A case brought by the Monroe County District Attorney to remove Evans from office is set to go to court in October.

