Irondequoit tops list of markets for first-time homebuyers

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — A new report released by Realtor.com lists the town of Irondequoit as the top housing market for first-time homebuyers.

The nationwide survey weighed several factors including availability, price and home appreciation to build the 2024 list.

After months of looking in Irondequoit and placing 19 offers on homes that sold in less than two weeks, Carina Nyerges and her husband Ryan found the home of their dreams.



“We were almost exclusively looking in Irondequoit. halfway through about seven months into how long it took to find this home. But once we were really looking across the Irondequoit area, we were falling in love with the character and the neighborhoods and the opportunity to call a home our own,” Nyerges said.



Carina and Ryan said their home was only on the market for 12 days — a period of time they said is a lot longer than usual for homes for sale in Irondequoit at this time..



“Everything else was going much faster. I mean there were times where we we part of the negotiations. So there were a few heartbreaks where we were told we were number two and lost to a cash offer,” Nyerges said.



According to Realor.com, one of the reasons Irondequoit tops the list is that its median list price for homes is $187,000 — much lower than the national median 382,000..



Also, there were 11.5 percent fewer homes for sale in Irondequoit than a year earlier.



But after living in apartments in Brighton and nearby areas, Ryan said he’s happy he and Carina finally have a home where they can build a life together.



“We were really happy to get this specific house. I think we were really lucky to earn, to get this house,” Ryan said.

This isn’t the first time the Rochester area has been recognized for its housing market.

In 2022, Realtor.com ranked the Town of Brighton number one for having the best home value. The website also forecasted Rochester as one of the top housing markets for 2024.