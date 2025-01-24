Irondequoit Town Board investigating complaint involving town official

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — The Irondequoit Town Board is currently investigating a complaint involving an elected town official. Town leaders initially hoped to resolve the matter during a special meeting, but they have temporarily suspended further action.

Town Supervisor Andrae Evans stated, “I have been asked not to say anything – concerning this investigation; it’s to protect all involved. And that’s at core of my heart, is that dignity.”

Despite the ongoing investigation, Evans expressed enthusiasm about the town’s progress. “I am very excited to talk about the work that we have done here in Irondequoit. How we have changed the environment, how much we are helping our citizens and that’s what’s most important,” he said.

Evans also addressed rumors about his political future, saying, “The rumors are false. I am not resigning. I am running for reelection.”

The Town Board stated that it is committed to continuing the investigation and aims to resolve the issue as soon as possible. News10NBC is working to uncover more details about the complaint.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.