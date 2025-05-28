Irondequoit town board member announces candidacy for town supervisor

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – Irondequoit Town Board Member John Perticone officially announced his candidacy for town supervisor Wednesday.

Perticone, running as a Democrat, stepped into the race following the disqualification of current Town Supervisor Andrae Evans from the primary ballot.

Evans is under investigation by the Monroe County District Attorney for accusations of sexual harassment and retaliation. Perticone said he is putting the Evans controversy behind him and focusing on the race.

“I was acting supervisor for a while. I know what the commitment is, it’s a big commitment, but I’m ready to do it,” said Perticone. “It’s a 24/7 job, I know it is. To do it right, that’s what you have to do, work at it 7 days a week.”

Perticone’s Republican opponent, Anthony Costanza, told News10NBC in a statement that Irondequoit is great to live in, but “our current government is unresponsive, argumentative, and lacks forward vision.”

Costanza also said his “documented track record of strong leadership, organizational efficiency, and expertise,” is what is needed for residents of Irondequoit.

Read Costanza’s full statement below:

