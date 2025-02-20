Irondequoit town board to consider censuring town supervisor amid sexual harrassment allegations

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — The Irondequoit Town Board is holding a special meeting Thursday night to consider a resolution to censure Town Supervisor Andrae Evans.

Evans faces accusations of sexual harrassment from a former employee, which he denies.

A report released last month by an outside law firm suggests it is “likely” that Evans sexually harassed and retaliated against the former co-worker.

In the report, it stated Evans made multiple sexualized comments to an employee, even comparing the employee to his wife.

Despite these accusations, Evans has stated he does not plan to resign and intends to run for re-election this year.

“We all know politics can be down and dirty and full of unfair accusations. I’ve gone out of my way to rise above that,” Evans said at a board meeting addressing the allegations. “But in addition to being supervisor, I’m also a man of integrity and pride who’s been unjustly accused.”

In a related development, the Irondequoit Democratic Committee voted Wednesday night not to support Evans for the upcoming election. Instead, they have designated Town Board Member John Perticone as the party’s candidate for town supervisor.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.