Irondequoit Town Board votes to censure town supervisor accused of sexual harassment

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – The Irondequoit Town Board has voted to censure Andrae Evans, the town supervisor accused of sexual harassment.

The board passed the resolution on Thursday night, saying censuring Evans is necessary to provide its employees with a safe and respectful workplace.

News10NBC asked Evans for a comment at Thursday’s meeting but he declined. During a previous town board meeting, Evans denied the sexual harassment claims.

“We all know politics can be down and dirty and full of unfair accusations. I’ve gone out of my way to rise above that,” Evans said. “But in addition to being supervisor, I’m also a man of integrity and pride who’s been unjustly accused.”

Irondequoit Town Board member John Perticone spoke about why he voted in favor of censuring Evans. Perticone is the person who the Irondequoit Democratic Committee is backing for Irondequoit Town Supervisor.

“The biggest reason is because we want him to work remotely. If this situation happened at any other private entity he would’ve been gone and fired by now,” Perticone said.

The censure also limits Evans’ interactions with staff for the length of the Monroe County District Attorney’s investigation. Evans will have to complete comprehensive management training and take anti-sexual harassment courses. Monika Guernsey, who has lived in Irondequoit for 40 years, thinks the censure is the right move.

“I believe that type of conduct is not worthy of that position. I think he should step down,” Guernsey said.

However, some people at the meeting think Evans needs more support.

“I stand by the Black man that has a decorated military service—given his life fought in many combats – deployments all across the globe,” said Mario Mongeon.

A report accuses Evans of making multiple sexual comments to a female employee of the town last year. You can read about the claims here. The next Irondequoit regular town board meeting will take place on March 18 at 7 p.m.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.