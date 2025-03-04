Irondequoit Town Board votes to hire new attorney

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — The Irondequoit Town Board has voted to hire Mancuso Brightman PLLC during their brief meeting Monday night.

Only one person, Town Supervisor Andrae Evans, voted no.

Evans is currently denying accusations that he sexually harassed a former employee.

Last week, Evans sued the board after they censured him.

News10NBC has reached out to the board to ask if the hiring of a new attorney is connected to Evan’s suit and are waiting a response.