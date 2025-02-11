Irondequoit town supervisor addresses sexual harassment allegations at board meeting

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Irondequoit’s Town Supervisor, Andrae Evans, is addressing allegations of sexual harassment made against him.

During the town board workshop meeting, Evans defended himself, claiming the accusations were politically motivated. He is accused of making inappropriate sexual comments to an employee last year, who resigned in September.

“We all know politics can be down and dirty and full of unfair accusations. I’ve gone out of my way to rise above that,” Evans said. “But in addition to being supervisor, I’m also a man of integrity and pride who’s been unjustly accused.”

Deputy Town Supervisor Paul Wehner responded, “This behavior does not reflect the values of our town. As public servants, we are committed to making and maintaining respectful, safe working environments for all employees, free from harassment, discrimination, and any form of inappropriate conduct.”

The town board has called on Evans to resign and has scheduled a special meeting for Thursday, Feb. 20 to consider a resolution to censure him.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.

