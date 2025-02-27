Irondequoit town supervisor files lawsuit after being censured for alleged sexual harassment

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Irondequoit Town Supervisor Andrae Evans is taking legal action against the town and its board members following a censure last week.

Evans filed a lawsuit after an investigation found evidence that he sexually harassed a town employee and retaliated against her. As a result, the board passed a resolution limiting his access to town employees and requiring him to work remotely.

In his court filing, Evans claims the board acted unlawfully and outside its authority. He is seeking a temporary restraining order to halt the resolution until a hearing is scheduled.

