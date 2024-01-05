Irondequoit town supervisor responds to social media posts made years ago

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — The newly elected Irondequoit town supervisor is responding to what he’s calling “inappropriate” social media posts he made several years ago.

Town Supervisor Andrae Evans says he took to social media to express his frustration with the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. He says that, as a veteran, he was angered over the violent attack and the police officers harmed.

In response, Evans said: “I believe in the future of our community and will not let this define my leadership of our town. Instead, I will focus on the issues I raised throughout my campaign.”