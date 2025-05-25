Irondequoit unites to remember and honor the fallen at annual Memorial Day parade

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – Hundreds of people gathered for the Memorial Day parade in Irondequoit.

Parade goers enjoyed performances by the East Ridge High School band and saw members of Honor Flight and other organizations honoring those who gave their lives for the country.

This year’s parade was held in partnership with the Irondequoit American Legion Post #134.

