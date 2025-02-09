Irondequoit’s annual Winterfest brings the community together with outdoor fun and new indoor market

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — The town of Irondequoit hosted its annual Winterfest on Saturday, offering a variety of outdoor family activities.

The event featured live animals, snow demonstrations, a kiddie sledding hill, marshmallow roasting, and food trucks.

This year, a new indoor market space was introduced, where vendors offered a variety of items for sale. Organizers expressed their enthusiasm for the event.

Caitlyn Bailey, Special Events Coordinator, shared, “It brings us all out to enjoy the cool weather and fun activities.”

She added, “I think just bringing people together—there’s something for everyone here. It doesn’t matter what age you are. There’s something for you to do. And also something to look forward to.”

Organizers also noted that the new indoor market is open year-round and takes place on Thursdays.

