Irondequoit’s ‘White Lady’ ghost gets county recognition

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Durand Eastman Park’s “White Lady” ghost is finally receiving the recognition she deserves.

On Tuesday, June 27, Monroe County unveiled a new historical marker in the park to commemorate the spirit who the people of Irondequoit say roams the beachfront at night with her two ghost dogs in search of her missing daughter.This story has been passed down from generation to generation. Many say she does this to scare young people who are out after dark.

County Executive Adam Bello said this plaque is an important reminder that we all have shared experiences and that we are all connected.