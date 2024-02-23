Is the Finger Lakes region still under a drought?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Finger Lakes region was in a moderate to severe drought going into the winter three months ago. Are we still in a drought?

First Alert Meteorologist Alex Bielfeld took a look at the drought monitor. He said there has been a huge improvement but most of the region is still considered abnormally dry, with a small area under a moderate drought. While the region has gotten just above average rain, the snow totals are far below average. You can watch Alex’s report on News10NBC TODAY in this story.