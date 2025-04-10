Is there truth to the saying ‘April showers bring May flowers’?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — You’ve likely heard the phrase “April showers bring May flowers”. That saying implies that April is full of rainy weather but May is full of sunshine and rainbows. Is April really wetter than May in Rochester?

First Alert Meteorologist Nate Morris takes a look at the data. Looking at the past 10 years, April has had more rain. But if you look at the all-time records back to the 1870s, May has been the wetter month on average. But the wettest month in Rochester on average is actually neither. It’s July.

Nate breaks down the numbers in the video in this story.