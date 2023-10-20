Islamic Center seeking donations for Palestinian refugees

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Saturday marks two weeks since Hamas terrorists attacked Israel.

Palestinian citizens have also suffered tremendously following the Israeli retaliation. They’ve been left with very little food and lifesaving supplies since the conflict began.

Many countries are putting their support behind Israel, but local Muslims say the people of Palestine are also in need.

On Friday afternoon, over a hundred people came to the Islamic Center of Rochester to pray, including for the people of Palestine.

The center has over 1,000 members. About 40 families come from Palestine. Islamic Center board member Dr. Tabassam Javed says right now the center is working with both Helping Hands and Islamic Relief, two national Muslim organizations, to send tens of thousands of dollars to help Palestinian refugees who have lost everything they own. The center also has an app that gives anyone the opportunity to donate money on their own — money that’s desperately needed for humanitarian relief items such as food and medicine to help treat the injured.

Javed says the suffering of Palestinians is being overlooked.

“Take the politics out of it. Take the vengeance out of it. Take the destructive component out of it Emphasize that wherever there’s justice in this world, you know our faiths teach us that there will be no trouble. People will get along,” Javed said.

A rally for Gaza is going on 4-6 p.m. Friday at the Liberty Pole in downtown Rochester. This Sunday, Oct. 22, at 4:30 p.m., the Islamic Center of Rochester will host an interfaith gathering, with the message that we are all human and our needs are humanitarian.