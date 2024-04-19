Israel carries out retaliatory strike against Iran overnight

What we know

Israel carried out a limited military strike against Iran and is assessing the strike’s effectiveness and the damage it caused, a source familiar with the situation told NBC News.

Earlier, Israeli officials notified U.S. officials that a response was coming, a source told NBC News.

Iran state media reports that air defense systems were engaged in several provinces and that nuclear sites in Isfahan, in central Iran, are safe. Meanwhile, state media appeared to downplay the impact of a possible Israeli strike in the country.

The U.S. was not involved, a source said.

Israel had vowed it would respond to Iran’s attack on Saturday, when Iran fired more than 300 drones and missiles at Israel in its first-ever direct military assault on the country. The strikes did not cause widespread damage or death.

The Iranian strikes were in retaliation for an Israeli strike April 1 on an Iranian consular building in Syria, which killed two of Tehran’s top generals.

Reporters in Iran say life is normal in Isfahan (4:41 AM EDT)

Video from Iranian semi-official and government-controlled media showed reporters purportedly in Isfahan, the central Iranian city that appears to have been targeted in the overnight attack.

A reporter for the Tasnim news agency said there was no damage in Isfahan, which is home to Iranian nuclear facilities. He did not mention Israel.

“Everything is safe and sound. Nothing is going on,” he said.

U.S. vetoes widely supported resolution backing full U.N. membership for Palestine (4:19 AM EDT)

The United States vetoed a widely backed U.N. resolution yesterday that would have paved the way for full United Nations membership for Palestine, a goal the Palestinians have long sought and Israel has worked to prevent.

The vote in the 15-member Security Council was 12 in favor, the United States opposed and two abstentions, from the United Kingdom and Switzerland. U.S. allies France, Japan and South Korea supported the resolution.

The strong support the Palestinians received reflects not only the growing number of countries recognizing their statehood but almost certainly the global support for Palestinians facing a humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Gaza, now in its seventh month.

The resolution would have recommended that the 193-member U.N. General Assembly, where there are no vetoes, approve Palestine becoming the 194th member of the United Nations. Some 140 countries have already recognized Palestine, so its admission would have been approved, likely by a much higher number of countries.

U.S. deputy ambassador Robert Wood told the Security Council that the veto “does not reflect opposition to Palestinian statehood but instead is an acknowledgment that it will only come from direct negotiations between the parties.”

His voice breaking at times, Palestinian U.N. Ambassador Riyad Mansour told the council after the vote: “The fact that this resolution did not pass will not break our will and it will not defeat our determination.”

“We will not stop in our effort,” he said. “The state of Palestine is inevitable. It is real. Perhaps they see it as far away, but we see it as near.”

U.N. secretary-general called for ‘maximum restraint’ to prevent wider war (3:36 AM EDT)

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres had urged all parties to exercise “maximum restraint” to prevent the conflict between Iran and Israel from becoming a wider war.

“One miscalculation, one miscommunication, one mistake could lead to the unthinkable: a full-scale regional conflict that would be devastating for all involved and for the rest of the world,” Guterres said yesterday.

He condemned Iran’s April 13 attack on Israel with around 300 drones and missiles and said it was a “serious escalation.”

Guterres also had condemned Israel’s April 1 strike on an Iranian diplomatic building in Syria, which killed two Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders.

The U.N. chief urged all sides to “end the bloody cycle of retaliation,” and said “the moment of maximum peril must be a time for maximum restraint.”

“Let me be clear: the risks are spiraling on many fronts. We have a shared responsibility to address those risks and pull the region back from the precipice,” Guterres said.

Iranian state media appears to downplay impact of strike (3:11 AM EDT)

Iranian state media appeared to downplay the impact of a possible Israeli retaliatory strike in the country.

“Situation normal after air defenses fire at ‘suspicious objects’ in Iran,” a headline on English-language Press TV read.

Press TV also reported “the sound of explosions” near the Iranian cities of Isfahan and Tabriz “after air defense systems fired at ‘suspicious objects’ early Friday.” Israel was not mentioned.

“Important facilities in the Isfahan province, especially nuclear facilities, are completely safe and no accidents have been reported,” Press TV said, citing officials.

Tasnim News Agency, the news outlet associated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, posted video from Isfahan showing cars driving around, people getting coffee and flights resuming.