Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden arrives in Israel; Gaza hospital blast fuels protests

ISRAEL — President Joe Biden has arrived in Israel for a high-stakes trip that comes after a deadly Gaza hospital blast fueled protests across the Middle East and threatened to derail diplomatic efforts.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said 200 to 300 people were killed in what it called a “targeted” Israeli bombing of al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in central Gaza. Israel said the blast was caused by a misfired rocket from a Palestinian militant group.

Biden’s visit is a significant show of support for the U.S.’ closest ally in the region, as Israel’s military prepares a ground offensive in Gaza. But his planned meeting with Arab leaders in Jordan was canceled after the hospital blast amid growing regional anger.

The situation for civilians in Gaza is growing more desperate as Israel continues its airstrikes while aid has yet to make it into the blockaded strip. More than 3,000 people have been killed and more than 12,500 have been injured in Gaza. In Israel, 1,400 people have been killed and almost 4,000 have been wounded.

Hamas has expressed a willingness to release some captives, with a senior Hamas official telling NBC News that the group is willing to release all civilian hostages immediately — within an hour — if Israel stops its bombing campaign of Gaza. Here are live updates from NBC News:

4:46 AM EDT: How the hospital bombing made Biden’s task even harder (By Alexander Smith)

TEL AVIV — The task facing President Joe Biden as he arrives in Israel is far more difficult than when he announced the trip just a day earlier.

“In the battle of narratives, the truth becomes secondary,” said Yossi Mekelberg, an associate fellow at the London think tank Chatham House. The hospital explosion makes Biden’s task “much more complex and difficult,” he said, “especially because everyone is behaving according to their preconceived narratives.”

Before the hospital blast, there were signs that the American diplomatic effort might be getting somewhere, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken shuttling back and forth between Israel and its Arab neighbors, urging restraint and seemingly stalling an expected ground offensive into the Gaza Strip.

4:42 AM EDT: Israelis hopeful for support and ‘good advice’ from Biden (By Chantal Da Silva)

ASHDOD — As Biden landed in Tel Aviv this morning, Israelis across the country were watching to see what the president would say during his brief visit to show U.S. solidarity with Israel, ahead of its expected ground invasion into Gaza.

While the streets in Ashdod are eerily quiet, the very few people who have emerged from their homes all say they’re aware of Biden’s visit — and are hopeful for his support in Israel’s war against Hamas.

Guy Dabush, 31, said he hoped the president would give Israel “good advice” — and he said he hoped that advice would be to “attack Gaza.”

Another man working out at an outdoor exercise area nearby also wanted to weigh in, saying he wanted Biden to “support us.”

Both men said the streets were so empty because people were afraid. “If a rocket comes now, we die,” Dabush said. “We need to run away.”

4:30 AM EDT: Biden and Netanyahu hug on the tarmac in Tel Aviv (By Max Butterworth)

President Biden is greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after arriving at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

4:21 AM EDT: Israel’s young military conscripts busy with the demands of war (By Alexander Smith)

TEL AVIV — Among Tel Aviv’s anxious calm, the Camp Rabin downtown military headquarters is an island of activity.

Under the imposing Matcal Tower, a cylindrical structure surrounded by an arch-shaped building of steel and glass, Israelis in olive green military fatigues come and go through the gates guarded by units dressed in black and armed with automatic rifles. Media were invited here for a briefing on last night’s hospital explosion.

One of their number explains that these are mainly desk-based personnel; most of the soldiers who would be involved in a ground offensive are already at the front line.

“Have you been to the south?” she asks, referencing the region where hundreds of her colleagues were killed during a surprise raid by Hamas. “I wouldn’t want to go down there.”

Israel’s conscription law, under which most people over the age of 18 must serve more than two years in the military, means there are many people here who wouldn’t strike you as typical servicemen and women.

There are subtle variations in uniform: some wear their pants baggy, others are all neatly pressed lines. A few wear fashionable wire frame glasses. One carries a Zara shopping bag. Almost all are young.

3:53 AM EDT: Biden lands in Israel for high-stakes trip (By Rebecca Shabad)

President Joe Biden has landed in Tel Aviv for a brief but crucial trip meant to demonstrate U.S. solidarity with Israel ahead of an expected ground assault against Hamas and concerns about humanitarian aid in Gaza.

Biden’s visit will include a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters. Biden plans to deliver public remarks, Kirby said, and he’ll also meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, as well as first responders, families who lost loved ones in the attack and families whose relatives Hamas may be holding hostage in Gaza.

On his way back to the U.S., Biden is expected to speak with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi in discussions likely to focus on a path forward in Gaza as Israeli military leaders consider next steps and Palestinian civilians call for humanitarian aid. Biden initially planned to meet with Arab leaders at a summit hosted by Jordan’s King Abdullah in Amman, but the event was canceled following the deadly Gaza hospital blast.

3:51 AM EDT: U.N. Security Council to vote Wednesday on Israel-Gaza conflict, discuss Gaza hospital blast (By NBC News)

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres spoke at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing about the ongoing Israel-Hamas war on Wednesday and condemned the explosion at a hospital in Gaza that killed hundreds of people.

3:45 AM EDT: Blinken expresses ‘profound condolences’ over hospital blast in call with Abbas (By Yuliya Talmazan)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed “profound condolences” for the civilian lives lost in the explosion at the al-Ahli hospital in Gaza late Tuesday in a phone call with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, according to a State Department spokesperson.

Blinken and Abbas discussed “the continuing U.S. support for the Palestinian people” and provision of life-saving humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza, according to spokesperson Matthew Miller.