Issuing of new cannabis retail dispensary licenses, home-growing rules delayed

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Office of Cannabis Management canceled its monthly meeting, delaying the issuing of new retail dispensary licenses.

The board says the decision was made to allow more time to “process the major backlog of applications” after months of licenses being held up by lawsuits.

The cancellation will also push back proposals on home-grow rules.

According to the OCM, officials were supposed to issue regulations for home-grow cannabis rules “no later” than Sept. 30, 2021.