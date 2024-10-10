‘It bothers us’: Clyde assistant fire chief suspended after rape allegations

Man charged with rape is Clyde assistant fire chief

CLYDE, N.Y. — News10NBC has learned that Matthew Foro — who was arrested and charged with raping a woman at gunpoint — is an assistant fire chief at the Clyde Volunteer Fire Department in Wayne County.

“At the time we were made aware of the allegations, we followed our policy and he’s been suspended until the disposition of the case,” Fire Chief Joe Tavano said.

Foro has been suspended indefinitely and is no longer on the job after state police arrested him last Thursday for allegedly forcing a woman to have sex with him in his home in Savannah. The victim was able to contact police.

“My self and the entire department was surprised. You know obviously taking those allegations are serious. We have to let the legal system play out, and hopefully all parties that are involved get through it,” Tavano said.

Tavano explains the department has done everything it can do under the advice of legal counsel.

“So he’s not allowed to participate in any emergency or non-emergency functions. Or be on any of our fire department property — any of our three stations,” Tavano said.

Chief Tavano says Foro has been with the department for 17 years and said it’s unfortunate the department has become affiliated with his case.

Marsha Augustin, News10NBC: “How serious does the department take allegations like this, and has the department seen anything like this before with its active members?”

Joe Tavano, Clyde Fire Chief: “We’ve not encountered anything like this before to my knowledge, and again we are here to — our department exists solely on the function of helping people. So obviously when allegations come like this it bothers us.”

News10NBC contacted Foro’s attorney, who said it’s too soon for him to comment on this serious case.

A judge has issued an order of protection for the victim.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.