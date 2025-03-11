‘It felt like game day’: Dr. Michael Mendoza recalls announcing first COVID-19 case in Monroe County 5 years ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Five years ago today, Monroe County leaders announced the first positive case of COVID-19 in a crowded conference room. News10NBC’s Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean was there and recently spoke with the man who made the announcement, Dr. Michael Mendoza, the former Monroe County Public Health Commissioner.

Berkeley Brean, News10NBC: “What do you recall thinking?”

Dr. Michael Mendoza, former Monroe County Public Health Commissioner: “It has been five long years since that day and so a lot of the details are hazy. But I do remember being with my team and, first of all, realizing this is what we had been preparing for.”

In the county conference room on March 11, 2020, shoulder to shoulder and with no masks, Dr. Mendoza detailed the path of patient zero. “We know this individual flew from Rome to JFK airport on Tuesday,” he said at the time.

“But it felt like game day that day,” Dr. Mendoza recalled. “And it dawned on me that we were in for a long haul.”

Berkeley Brean: “Do you recall knowing what we were going to face?”

Dr. Michael Mendoza: “At that moment I recall the big conversations were around what was going to close that weekend.”

That included the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade and eventually schools. Dr. Mendoza believes the next pandemic is not a matter of if, but when.

Berkeley Brean: “Are we better prepared to handle it if it happens again because of what we went through?”

Dr. Michael Mendoza: “It depends on who we look to. If we look at public health departments, at least half if not two thirds of my colleagues are not longer in that position anymore.”

Dr. Mendoza is now the Chief Operating Officer at Trillium Health.

“People will say and I’ll say it: were there things you could have done differently? Absolutely,” Dr. Mendoza said. “But we don’t have the luxury of looking backwards when a pandemic hits. We can only look forward. And what I can say is that I think we did the best we could given what little we knew every step of that way.”

The second positive test would come three days later. Schools closed five days later. The first death came within a week.

24 people died from COVID-19 in New York State just last week. In five years, the virus has killed 2,390 in Monroe County and 85,023 in New York State.

