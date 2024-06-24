‘It has been an emotional decision’: Golden Fox restaurant set to close after 51 years

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After more than five decades, the Golden Fox restaurant on Culver Road is closing its doors. The owner, Corinna Kasandrinos, recently announced her plans to retire after 51 years in the business.

Kasandrinos says it’s been an unbelievable journey meeting so many people in the community and around the country and building meaningful relationships. She’s seen everything from babies being born to weddings, literally becoming a part of people’s families. Kasandrinos said the decision to close the restaurant is bittersweet.

“As much as we don’t want to leave the community, it has been a long time and we’re ready to start a new adventure, but it has been an emotional decision. It was many months pondering if this was the right thing to do and I feel good about it,” Kasandrinos said.

She says many customers came back after COVID and that dedication really meant a lot. Sometimes she may not remember people’s names but remembers their orders, and the Golden Fox will forever be her second home.

The last day the Golden Fox Restaurant will be open is Sunday, June 30. Kasandrinos says she wants the community to know how appreciated they are.

