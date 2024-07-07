‘It makes me want to help more people’: Shooting survivor Jomaine Johnson on a mission to serve others despite injury

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Jomaine Johnson is not letting his injury from a New Year’s Day shooting define him. Instead, he is doing what he can to help others find service industry jobs.

Johnson has been unable to work since being shot in the lower body. By teaming up with his brother Rob and his service industry placement business, he has found a way to help others and stay busy.

Johnson says he is rising above his injury by connecting others with contractor work that makes a difference in their lives. By teaming up with other local organizations like Cornerstone and Urban League in recent months, Johnson says he’s helping people find skilled labor jobs around our area. His can-do attitude even caught the attention of Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, who invited Johnson to his State of the County address last month.

“Adam Bello has been a tremendous help. Just because for the city to say thank you for paying it forward has pretty much put a battery on my back. It makes me want to help more people. And the more people I help the better the community is, the better the city is. Less violence. Less poverty,” Johnson said.

Johnson says the bullet is still in his lower body but he has been able to gain function back slowly. In the meantime, he plans on helping as many people as he can.

Johnson says contacting Cornerstone and Urban League are the best ways to connect with his placement service.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.