‘It shook my soul’: Mother who lost son reacts to video of Robert Brooks’ death in prison

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The investigation into the beating and death of Robert Brooks continues, with the FBI now examining the case to determine if federal charges are warranted. Meanwhile, Brooks was laid to rest in Rochester this past weekend, leaving many in the community, including local faith leaders, calling for accountability for the 13 correction officers and the nurse involved.

Among those mourning Brooks is Lentory Johnson, a local mother who shares a similar grief. Johnson, founder of Generational Engagement Matters, expressed her horror at the video of Brooks’ beating, saying, “When I saw it, girl… girl, that thing shook my soul, it shook my soul for him, for what torment, what torture, how they terrorized him. I can only imagine the horror he suffered before he died.”

Johnson is no stranger to tragedy, having lost her son in a mass shooting outside the Boys and Girls Club in 2015. Reflecting on the incident, she stated, “People that are in these prison systems are still human beings… I would never have wanted that type of brutality meted to him or brought up on him, because after all… he belongs to someone, someone loves him.”

Lentory Johnson is part of a group of pastors advocating for prison reforms following Brooks’ death. She believes that the video, though painful to watch, is essential for systemic change, saying, “Transparency is something none of us should turn our backs on.”

In response, the governor visited Marcy Correctional Facility and appointed Bennie Thorpe as the new superintendent. Thorpe, with over 20 years of experience in corrections, brings a fresh perspective, having never worked at Marcy before. The governor is expediting $400 million in funding to install fixed cameras and ensure every corrections officer has an activated body-worn camera during inmate interactions. She is also calling for an external review of the culture and practices at all state prisons.

The Attorney General is conducting a criminal investigation but has not provided a timeline for potential charges against the officers and nurse involved.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.