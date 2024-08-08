‘It should’ve never happened’: Community in shock following deadly dog attack on infant in Rochester

Neighbors react to news that baby was killed by dogs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Neighbors are heartbroken after hearing a 3-month-old baby boy was viciously killed by two pit bull-type dogs on Saturday.

Police say around 1 p.m., first responders went to Bidwell Terrace for reports of a dog attack on an infant. They found the baby with severe trauma to his body. He died at the hospital.

“I was mortified, I heard about it this morning. And I was very confused; we hadn’t heard anything and this happened on Saturday. How could something like this happen. How, it makes no sense. I’m at a loss of words honestly,” said one neighbor.

Another neighbor said, “A three-month-old cannot defend themselves at all. And I don’t know the circumstance but who and why would they leave a three-month-old by themselves?”

One neighbor, who didn’t want to be shown on camera, told News10NBC she’s seen the dogs before and says one tried to attack her daughter’s dog.

“I heard my oldest daughter scream and she has a little shih tzu,” she said. “And she had him tucked on her shoulder to her side and my daughter and I came out with a rack and a bat. Trying to protect her to get the dog away.”

Monique Moore says her family has also had frightening encounters with the dogs.

“She would say, ‘Monique, there’s a pit bull loose on the street’ and she would run the kids back in the yard but dogs do get away and we just have to be safe,” Moore said.

However, Rick Steinmett, who lives across the street from where the attack happened, says the one dog he is familiar with is well-behaved.

“The one dog that I saw was the most well-behaved dog, I’ve ever seen actually,” Steinmett said. “This dog I watched walk past a cat in the middle of the driveway and not even flinch — walked past my animals — was around children, never flinched- – I don’t believe that little one may have had anything to do with whatever may have happened.”

Kenneth Howard, another neighbor, believes this could’ve been avoided.

“It’s just an unfortunate incident. It should’ve never happened,” Howard said.

The city confirmed the dogs are being held at the Rochester Animal Services Shelter. News10NBC tried to go inside but was told the dogs are not accessible.

Rochester police say this is under investigation by the Major Crimes Unit, the District Attorney’s Office and Child Protective Services. No charges have been filed as of now.

News10NBC has contacted City of Rochester officials about the dogs. They say there were no previous calls or complaints about them.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.