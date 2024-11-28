‘It was just taken too soon’; Loved ones gather to honor 18-year-old killed in I-490 crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Loved ones gathered on Wednesday night for a balloon release to honor 18-year-old Skylar Swift, one of the two people killed in the rollover crash on I-490 at Culver Road on Nov. 24.

Dennis Hall, Skylar’s stepfather, said the support from loved ones helps him to cope. “It would mean the world to her,” he said. Hall said he’s still in shock over her sudden death. “It’s just sad to see her go,” he said.

Skylar’s stepmother, Tracy Swift, says the world was a better place with Skylar. “Sky is an amazing girl, had a bright future full of her, full of love, and it was just taken too soon and not fair,” she said.

Alexandrea Rodriguez, the only survivor besides the driver, wore a hoodie that said “Forever Sky” and a picture of Skylar. Rodriguez said that, even though she survived, she won’t be the same.

“Emotionally, I’m not doing okay at all—cause I’ve known this girl for so long and me and her have been close for very long. It’s just different without her here,” Rodriguez said.

Skylar’s friends also shared their grief. “It was heartbreaking, it was devastating, and it was horrible to see this girl go out like this,” one friend said.

The family hopes for Skylar to rest peacefully and seeks justice for her.

