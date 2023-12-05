Italian Air Force to headline Rochester International Air Show

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport announced that the Italian Air Force Frecce Tricolori will headline the airshow on Saturday, August 3 and Sunday, August 4, 2024.

The program also includes United States Air Force F-16 Viper Tactical Demonstration, other aerial performers and a variety of displays.

The ROC Airshow is one of only six American show sites for Frecce Tricolori, which is performing in the United States for the first time since 1992. Frecce Tricolori was founded on March 1, 1961 and currently operates the Aermacchi MB-339-A/PAN, a two-seat figher-trained aircraft. Made up of 10 aircraft – nine in formation and one soloist – Frecce Tricolori are the world’s largest acrobatic team. One of the highlights of their performance is their signature red, white, and green smoke.

Tickets for the 2024 A.P. Property Service Rochester International Airshow will go on sale on December 11, 2023, with discounted tickets offered for the holiday season until January 5, 2024.

