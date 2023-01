ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Highland Hospital’s first baby of 2023 was born Sunday morning at 12:43 a.m. to proud parents Bernabe and Stephanie Lundy. His name is Isaac Bernard Lundy. He weighs 7lbs. 7oz. and is 19.5 inches long. Isaac will be welcomed by his 8-year-old sister when he gets home.

Isaac was born before any of the babies born at Strong Hospital on Sunday, so he is the first baby of 2023 for URMC in Monroe County.