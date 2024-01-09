It’s a girl: Newest giraffe at Seneca Park Zoo doing well

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There is an update on the newest Seneca Park Zoo family member. Zookeepers say Pippi is thriving with the other giraffes. They say Parker Jr. another calf, is also doing well, but has been diagnosed with tendonitis because of “playing hard.”

Pippi was born in December to Kipenzi, who was diagnosed with cancer in her jaw and is undergoing treatment. Zoo staff say Kipenzi is eating normally and doing well nursing her new calf.