‘It’s a great time’: Night to Shine prom makes memories for people with disabilities and their families

WEBSTER, N.Y. — Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, which means organizers with Challenger Miracle Field of Greater Rochester were setting the stage for Saturday night’s “Night to Shine” Valentine’s prom.

It’s an event dedicated to creating memories for those with disabilities and their families.

The excitement was building shortly before 6 p.m. at Webster Golf Club as attendees were beginning to arrive for the prom.

This special night has become a tradition for those at Miracle Field who have seen this event grow in popularity — so much so that this year’s prom was split into two nights, on Friday and Saturday nights. Last year more than 200 people came to the dance.

This annual event features all kinds of activities — dinner, a DJ, dancing, games, a photo booth and more — all thanks to organizers at Challenger Miracle Field of Greater Rochester, who are sponsoring the prom and whose mission always has been to provide people with disabilities with barrier-free, safe and accessible places to enjoy everything from sports to prom night.

“Some of the people that come have never had a chance to go to the prom so this is their opportunity, to be with their friends, get dressed up, dance, get pictures taken at the photo booth — its a great time,” said Linda Burk, mother of a participant in the prom.